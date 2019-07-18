County Carlow Chamber launch six new categories as part of Carlow Business Awards

County Carlow Chamber has launched six new categories as part of the Carlow Business Awards after the launch took place on Wednesday, July 17 at Autolaunch in Bagenalstown.

Nominations for all categories are open from Thursday, July 18 at 12 noon until Thursday, August 22.

New Categories on the List:

⭐️Best Dining Experience

⭐️Customer Service Award

⭐️Best Training Initiatives

⭐️Sustainability Award

⭐️Culture, Heritage & Tourism

⭐️Family Business of the Year#cba2019 #awards #carlow pic.twitter.com/TyRt46HTKF

— County Carlow Chamber (@carlowchamber) July 17, 2019

Brian O’Farrell, CEO of County Carlow Chamber commenting on the launch said: "We are delighted to be the guests of Autolaunch for the Launch of the Carlow Business Awards 2019, they are an exceptional company and it will be a great opportunity for them to learn why the judges chose them as Business of the Year at the 2018 Awards."

The awards cover a range of sectors and areas and the nominations will be open for everyone in the county to have their say on who deserves to be recognised.

A full category listing are available on the Carlow Chamber website www.carlowchamber.com along with details on how you can nominate a business or individual you believe deserves to be recognised.