Shuttle bus to be provided from Carlow Town to Ploughing but there will be a charge
Some good and bad news
Hundreds of thousands of people will attend the event
A shuttle bus is going to be provided from Carlow Town to the Ploughing Championships in Ballintrane but there will be a charge.
The National Ploughing Association has confirmed that Bus Éireann are running a shuttle service to meet people on trains coming in to Carlow Train Station but there is a fee.
Bus Eireann Shuttle Bus fees:
€5 Children return ticket (under 16)
€9 Adult return ticket
€20 Family return ticket (2 adults & max. 3 children)
The Ploughing Championships will be held in Ballintrane, Fenagh from September 17 to 19.
The full traffic plan has been announced for the 2019 event.
