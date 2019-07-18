Shuttle bus to be provided from Carlow Town to Ploughing but there will be a charge

A shuttle bus is going to be provided from Carlow Town to the Ploughing Championships in Ballintrane but there will be a charge.

The National Ploughing Association has confirmed that Bus Éireann are running a shuttle service to meet people on trains coming in to Carlow Train Station but there is a fee.

Bus Eireann Shuttle Bus fees:

€5 Children return ticket (under 16)

€9 Adult return ticket

€20 Family return ticket (2 adults & max. 3 children)

The Ploughing Championships will be held in Ballintrane, Fenagh from September 17 to 19.

The full traffic plan has been announced for the 2019 event.