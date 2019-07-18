'A bit of craic,' over 30 men take part in the weekly game of walking football in Carlow

Over 30 men are taking part in the weekly game of walking football in Carlow organised by the Carlow Sports Partnerships and FAI Carlow which has been running since October of 2018.

The programme allows men and women to come together and play a game of football and have a "bit of craic" and a cup of tea and a chat.

The group gathers every Thursday in Captain Murphy Memorial Hall in Tullow and every Friday in St Fiacc's Hall, Graiguecullen at 11am.

Newcomers are welcome and you can contact Tomás Kinsella for more information on 087 095 0237.