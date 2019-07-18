Council providing free Wi-Fi at several locations in Carlow Town as part of joint venture

Carlow County Council is providing free Wi-Fi at several locations in Carlow Town as part of a joint venture with Magnet Networks.

Free Wif-Fi is now available in the Cultural Quarter of the Council and it's called CarlowFreeWiFi.

The service was successfully trialed at the Local Election count centre in Askea Boys' School.

The Wi-Fi is powered by Magnet Networks with Carlow Library, Carlow Museum and VISUAL Carlow currently providing access points.

It is envisaged that Magnet will extend this network over time to cover larger sections of Carlow Town.

A once-off registration is required and can be done with either Facebook or Twitter or you can register with an email.

Businesses and any other interested users will be able to use the Wi-Fi to promote their products, services and events to users who sign up.