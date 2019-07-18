Revealed: Carlow's environment section given over €60,000 under anti-dumping initiative
Good news
File photo
Carlow's environment section has been given a sum of €63,000 under the 2019 National Anti-Dumping Initiative.
The money will be used to carry out works in the area of hazardous waste collection, bulky waste collection and the provision of CCTV.
It will be also be used to support awareness and enforcement of waste Bye-Laws.
