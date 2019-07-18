Thirteen vacant houses in Bagenalstown being prepared by Council for allocations

Welcome news

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

File photo

Thirteen vacant houses in Bagenalstown are being prepared by Carlow County Council for allocations, it has been confirmed. 

Director of Services, Michael Brennan, told members of Bagenalstown Municipal District at this month's meeting. 

He said the properties have to brought up to standard before they can be allocated as social housing. 

No details were provided as to the location of the houses. 