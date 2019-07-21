Community Centre in Carlow applies for planning permission to build an access ramp
The Development Committee of Myshall Community Centre have applied to Carlow County Council for planning permission to build an access ramp.
The application is for the construction of an extension to the front elevation, the construction of an access ramp, associated railings and over door canopy to the side elevation and all associated site works at the Community Centre.
A decision is due by Carlow County Council on September 8.
