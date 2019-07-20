'39 lights and not one of them working in the last three years,' Tullow councillor hits out

"There are 39 lights and not one of them has been working in the last three years," said Cllr Will Paton as he hit out over the public lighting in the Tullow Town Park.

Cllr Paton was speaking at this month's meeting of the Tullow Municipal District.

Speaking afterwards in the Town Park, Cllr Paton said: "You can see it there, they're wrecked."

The issue raised by the local representative did not receive any response from Council staff.