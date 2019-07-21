'One person gave up job to get on housing list,' Carlow's working poor raised at meeting

"One person gave up their job to get on the housing list," Cllr Charlie Murphy claimed at this month's meeting of the Tullow Municipal District.

He raised the issue of what he termed as Carlow's "working poor" who are people in jobs but haven't an "earthly hope of getting a deposit together for a mortgage" and don't qualify for social housing.

Cllr Murphy asked that the Council's Credit Committee - who decides whether or not to grant Rebuilding Ireland Home Loans to local applicants - show more discretion in the future.

Director of Services at the Council, Michael Brennan, said the Credit Committee take a practical approach to loan applications but agreed with Cllr Murphy that there is a "cohort of people that are caught" in the middle.