BREAKING: Status Yellow weather warning for Carlow with risk of spot flooding
Be advised!
Carlow included in the warning
A Status Yellow rainfall weather warning for Carlow and the entire country is in place now.
Met Éireann has said heavy thundery downpours will give high totals of rainfall in short spaces of time on Friday and early Friday leading to localized spot flooding.
The warning is valid from 6am on Friday to 3am on Saturday.
Carlow forecaster Alan O'Reilly said: "Risk of thunder and lightning is particularly high in and around Carlow this afternoon and evening.
"Already some lightning in the Southwest this morning."
