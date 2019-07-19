Carlow man appointed News and Sports Editor at radio station in the South East

Beat 102-103 has announced the appointment of a Carlow man to the position of News and Sports Editor.

Bagenalstown native Dean Egan took over the role on Thursday, July 18

Dean joined the company part time in September 2017 before being made a full-time Multi Platform Journalist in July 2018.

Dean has worked in local, regional and national media throughout his journalism career. He also spent time working with Kilkenny-based PR company, Purcell Masterson.

Dean’s appointment to the role of News and Sports Editor at the age of 24, makes him one of the youngest editors working in the industry in Ireland, and the youngest news editor appointed in the company.

Speaking following the announcement, Dean said: "I am extremely excited to be taking over the role of News and Sports Editor in Beat.

"I am looking forward to the challenge that lies ahead. I am guiding an entirely new team, and bringing the people of the South East their news and sport on a daily basis.

"It’s a great opportunity and I am really looking forward to hitting the ground running with the new job."

Dean’s appointment coincides with the introduction of a brand new news team in Beat.

Kevin Galvin has just joined the team from The Echo newspaper in Cork, while Aoife Kearns from Kilkenny is a valuable part-time member as she continues her full time studies in Dublin.

Speaking following the appointment, Beat 102-103 chief executive Gabrielle Cummins, said: "Dean has been part of our award-winning news team for the last two years, so I’m delighted to see him take on this exciting new role with the company.

"News and Sport is a key component of the content we produce. We continually invest in this department because it’s what differentiates us from the rest.

"15-34-year olds in the South East tell us time and time again, through our research, that they want to know what’s going on in their own locality and Beat delivers trustworthy, consistent, immediate & relevant news to our target demographic 24-7.

"I look forward to working with Dean as we build on the strong foundations that have been in place for the last sixteen years."