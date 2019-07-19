Carlow Pride Festival announce winners of window display competition in the town

Carlow Pride Festival organisers have announced the winners of the window display competition in the town.

Tully's Bar was the overall winner of the Pride Window Display award.

Carlow Credit Union picked the bar's display because it encapsulated all the elements of pride.

The window features a variety of people reaching for one shared goal.

Carlow Regional Youth Services was the overall winner of the Pride Feature Display for this year.

Carlow Credit Union picked them because their inclusion feature represented inclusiveness for all Carlow youths.

The parade will take place in Carlow Town on July 21.