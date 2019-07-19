Council received increase of €31,000 for staff supervision costs on roads projects

Carlow County Council received an increase in funding of €31,000 for technical staff supervision costs on national road network projects this year.

The figure has been revealed in the chief executive of the Council, Kathleen Holohan's report to members for May and June.

The local authority made a business case for additional funding to meet supervision costs of the Council's technical staff "engaged in national road network projects".

The money was received from Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

A total of €3.3m was allocated to Carlow in 2019 for maintenance and improvement works for bridges and carriageways on the county's national roads - which includes works on the N80 and N81.

The remaining balance of that allocation - just over €308,000 - was also spent to meet supervision costs of the Council's technical staff, public lighting on the national road network and general maintenance costs of the national road network.