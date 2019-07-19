Calls for patch of land at back of boys' school in Tullow to be developed for parking

Calls have been made for a patch of land at the back of the Tullow Boys' National School in Tullow to be developed for parking and a drop-off zone for the school.

Cllr Will Paton was speaking at this month's meeting of Tullow Municipal District and he said it can get "particularly chaotic" during school drop-off and collections.

The land is zoned as amenity and he added: "It would be ideal for 30/40 parking spaces and a drop-off zone for the school."

Director of Services, Michael Brennan, said he would have to examine the parcel of land.