Calls for patch of land at back of boys' school in Tullow to be developed for parking
The councillor also wants it to be used as a drop-off zone for the school
File photo
Calls have been made for a patch of land at the back of the Tullow Boys' National School in Tullow to be developed for parking and a drop-off zone for the school.
Cllr Will Paton was speaking at this month's meeting of Tullow Municipal District and he said it can get "particularly chaotic" during school drop-off and collections.
The land is zoned as amenity and he added: "It would be ideal for 30/40 parking spaces and a drop-off zone for the school."
Director of Services, Michael Brennan, said he would have to examine the parcel of land.
