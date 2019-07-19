BBQ ALERT: 'Tuesday and Wednesday are looking hot,' says Carlow's Alan O'Reilly

"Tuesday and Wednesday are looking HOT," says Carlow forecaster Alan O'Reilly of www.carlowweather.com.

According to Met Éireann, Monday will be a very warm, humid and breezy day. A good deal of dry weather with some hazy sunshine but cloudier in the West with some rain likely at times near the coasts. Highest temperatures 20 to 26 degrees.

Similar for Tuesday, moderate Southerly winds will bring in very warm conditions but some rain is likely at times in parts of the West.

Further East probably a lot of dry weather with sunny spells. Fresh southerly winds will ease. Highest temperatures 19 to 25 degrees.

Wednesday will bring some heavy showers with light variable winds but it still looks very warm and close.