Carlow GAA issue appeal for 'soft balls' during half-time fun of busy summer season
Good idea
File photo
Carlow GAA have issued an appeal for "soft balls" during the half-time fun of the busy summer season for hurling and football matches.
In a post on social media, they said: "With a busy Championship season beginning across the county REMEMBER....we encourage half-time fun for all!
"HOWEVER .....in the interests of safety NO SLIOTARS or SIZE 4/5 FOOTBALLS PLEASE."
With a busy Championship season beginning again this weekend in NCP and across the County REMEMBER....we encourage half-time fun for all !— Carlow GAA (@Carlow_GAA) July 19, 2019
HOWEVER.....in the interests of safety NO SLIOTARS or SIZE 4/5 FOOTBALLS PLEASE pic.twitter.com/Mb84OTGuz4
