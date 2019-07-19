Carlow GAA issue appeal for 'soft balls' during half-time fun of busy summer season

Good idea

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

File photo

Carlow GAA have issued an appeal for "soft balls" during the half-time fun of the busy summer season for hurling and football matches. 

In a post on social media, they said: "With a busy Championship season beginning across the county REMEMBER....we encourage half-time fun for all!

"HOWEVER .....in the interests of safety NO SLIOTARS or SIZE 4/5 FOOTBALLS PLEASE."