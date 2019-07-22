BUSINESS: New artisan foodhall in Carlow Town is due to open in early August

A new artisan foodhall in Carlow Town is due to open in early August.

Coolanowle Organic Meats will be opening on Dublin Street where Brennan's used to be. 

The new premises will boast a café as well as a deli and butchers.  