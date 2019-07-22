BUSINESS: New artisan foodhall in Carlow Town is due to open in early August
CREDIT: Maria O'Neill Design
A new artisan foodhall in Carlow Town is due to open in early August.
Coolanowle Organic Meats will be opening on Dublin Street where Brennan's used to be.
The new premises will boast a café as well as a deli and butchers.
Excited to be working on a new project in Carlow town. Coolanowle Artisan Foodhall will be opening soon, check out these initial pics and sketches - more progress shots coming soon #retail #interiordesign pic.twitter.com/wsHqXCTjDm— Maria O'Neill Design (@MONeillDesign) July 17, 2019
