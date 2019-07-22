Calls for safety measures at Cuckoo Corner in Rathvilly after a number of accidents
It came up at the Tullow meeting
What do you think?
Calls have been made for safety measures to be installed at Cuckoo Corner in Rathvilly after a number of accidents in the area recently.
Cllr Will Paton raised the issue at this month's meeting of Tullow Municipal District and area engineer, Pat Harrington, said it was on the list for inclusion in next year's roads plan.
Cllr John Pender said there had been a "number of accidents on an ongoing basis" on the road.
