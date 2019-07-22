'Six foot drop into field,' councillor raises issue of collapsed wall at Slyguff Bridge

He raised the issue at this month's meeting of Bagenalstown Municipal District

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

Be advised!

"There's a 6ft drop into a field," a councillor has raised the issue of a collapsed wall which has been hit at Slyguff Bridge in Carlow.

Cllr Tommy Kinsella says a wall at the bridge on the Bagenalstown/Borris road has collapsed and he says there is a severe drop into a field near the bridge. 

He was speaking at this month's meeting of Bagenalstown Municipal District and Council staff told him they would first have to check if it is a listed structure before they could carry out repair works. 