'Six foot drop into field,' councillor raises issue of collapsed wall at Slyguff Bridge

"There's a 6ft drop into a field," a councillor has raised the issue of a collapsed wall which has been hit at Slyguff Bridge in Carlow.

Cllr Tommy Kinsella says a wall at the bridge on the Bagenalstown/Borris road has collapsed and he says there is a severe drop into a field near the bridge.

He was speaking at this month's meeting of Bagenalstown Municipal District and Council staff told him they would first have to check if it is a listed structure before they could carry out repair works.