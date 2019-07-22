Planning application lodged with Carlow County Council for bike hire facility in St Mullins

A planning application has been lodged with Carlow County Council for a bike hire facility in St Mullins.

Emer and Martin O'Brien have made the application for a change-of-use to part of the building known as The Lorry House to a bike hire facility.

It will include ancillary and associated site works as per plans and drawings submitted within the curtilage of the protected structure.

A decision is due by the local authority on September 10.