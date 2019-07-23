'Our goal is to make Carlow the Halloween capital of Ireland,' Scarefest back this October

Following the success of the inaugural Scarefest Halloween Festival last year, organizers have announced that plans are well underway for a bigger and better festival this October.

Taking place between Friday, October 25 to Thursday, October 31 there is a packed schedule of events planned.

But the organizers are looking for more.

Grace Kelly, one of the people behind Scarefest, said: "We are appealing to members of the business community, voluntary organizations, sports clubs, performance groups and more to create their own events as part of the festival.

"Our goal is to make Carlow the Halloween capital of Ireland. To do so, we need the continued support of the people of Carlow."

Some of the events already confirmed include a monster fun fair, two-day music festival, outdoor/indoor cinema, street entertainment, kids workshops, public witch trials and a night time street parade.

The festival will also welcome back public paranormal investigations, which were hugely popular last year.

Anyone interested in holding an event as part of the Scarefest Halloween festival, should contact the organizers by emailing info@scarefest.ie or by calling 083 036 3631