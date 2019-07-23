NOMINATE: Carlow Live readers! What's the best activity to do in Carlow this summer?
Have your say!
St Mullins in Carlow
Carlow Live readers! What's the best activity to do in Carlow this summer? It can be an outdoor or an indoor activity and anything from a walk to bowling, it's your call!
Make your nominations in the comments section on Facebook or email news@carlowlive.
We'll be holding a poll from noon on Thursday so have your say and get your nominations in now!
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on