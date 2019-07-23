Council looking for €1.5m funding over four year period to resurface ex-national road

Carlow County Council is in discussion with the Department of Transport to try and get €1.5m in funding over a four year period to resurface an ex-national road in the county.

The ongoing discussions are in relation to the old N9 through Carlow and the local authority have prepared and submitted a proposal to undertake remedial action to include upgrading the road surface, road markings, remedial works and infill footpaths where required.

The proposal is seeking multi-annual funding of €1.5m over a four year period to upgrade the R448 from the county bounds on the Dublin Road to the Powerstown interchange.

The Department are considering the proposal and the Council are hopeful that this will be reflected in next year's allocations.