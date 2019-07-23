Carlow Gardaí issue warning over fraudulent email purporting to be from Bank of Ireland

Carlow Gardaí have issued a warning over a fraudulent email purporting to be from Bank of Ireland.

Gardaí said: "Beware of fraudulent email purporting to be from Bank of Ireland claiming that your account is frozen. Delete any such emails before opening the link.

"The following is the link that has been received via email by a follower of our Facebook page. This is a SCAM. Thanks to the alert person who shared the information with us.

"http://www.boifrozenaccess.com"