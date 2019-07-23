PROPERTY: Over 100,000 sq. ft industrial unit available to let in Grangeford Carlow

Over 100,000 sq. ft of an industrial unit is available to let in Grangeford Carlow.

The industrial/manufacturing facility totals approximately four hectares and located 10km east of Carlow Town.

The property incorporates substantial hard-surfaced external storage areas and approximately 10,500 sq.m. accommodation set out in warehouses of varying size, age and construction.

Very secure property with advanced alarm/surveillance equipment.

