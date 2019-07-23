PROPERTY: Over 100,000 sq. ft industrial unit available to let in Grangeford Carlow
Grangeford, Carlow
Over 100,000 sq. ft of an industrial unit is available to let in Grangeford Carlow.
The industrial/manufacturing facility totals approximately four hectares and located 10km east of Carlow Town.
The property incorporates substantial hard-surfaced external storage areas and approximately 10,500 sq.m. accommodation set out in warehouses of varying size, age and construction.
Very secure property with advanced alarm/surveillance equipment.
