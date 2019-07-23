Concern over statue of 'little man' removed from outside the Bridge House in Tullow

Concerns have been expressed over the statue of a "little man" which has been removed from outside the Bridge House in Tullow.

Cllr Will Paton raised the issue at this month's meeting of Tullow Municipal District and he asked when it can go back.

Area engineer, Pat Harrington, said the statue is in storage due to works in its vicinity and he added that the statue will be put back once the works are completed.

Speaking after the meeting, Cllr Paton said: "The statue was carved by a local man and in front of the Bridge House for many, many years. I have been assured that it is safe and will be available to put back in situ shortly."

The statue is a male figure - body head and shoulders.