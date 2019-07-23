Carlow Garden Festival will come into bloom with world famous experts on show from July 27 to August 5.

Speakers include Adam Frost who is at Duckett's Grove on July 28 at 2pm.

Adam is an award-winning British garden designer, television presenter and Chelsea Flower Show winner. If you have ever wondered how to approach designing your own garden, what you need to know to be a garden designer or the skills involved, then join Adam as he reveals the process and principles.

On August 3, Monty Don makes a welcome return to the Carlow Garden Festival at the Arboretum Home and Garden Heaven

from 7:30pm.

MONTY DON is unfortunately SOLD OUT however we still have (just a FEW) tickets left for a number of inspirational garden experts & tours for #CarlowGardenFestival !

MONTY DON is unfortunately SOLD OUT however we still have (just a FEW) tickets left for a number of inspirational garden experts & tours for #CarlowGardenFestival !

In his talk Monty explores the history, customs and wonders of the Japanese and Paradise gardens he has visited and the lessons he has learned from them in developing his own garden at Longmeadow.

Monty discusses the most beautiful and famous gardens he has visited on his recent travels to the east.

