Carlow Gardaí arrest one male after quantity of ecstasy seized during routine traffic stop
File being prepared for the DPP
Seizure made last Friday
Carlow Gardaí have arrested one male after a quantity of ecstasy was seized during a routine traffic stop last Friday evening.
The incident occurred on the Station Road, Carlow when the car was stopped and a subsequent search of the vehicle found a quantity of xanix and ecstasy tablets.
One male in his 20s, with a Kildare address, was arrested and questioned in connection with the seizure and was later released without charge.
A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions and the drugs have been sent forward for analysis.
