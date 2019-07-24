Carlow Gardaí arrest one male after quantity of ecstasy seized during routine traffic stop

Carlow Gardaí have arrested one male after a quantity of ecstasy was seized during a routine traffic stop last Friday evening.

The incident occurred on the Station Road, Carlow when the car was stopped and a subsequent search of the vehicle found a quantity of xanix and ecstasy tablets.

One male in his 20s, with a Kildare address, was arrested and questioned in connection with the seizure and was later released without charge.

A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions and the drugs have been sent forward for analysis.