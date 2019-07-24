PROPERTY: Three-bed country home on two acres outside Bagenalstown on sale for €300,000

In a picturesque setting on a large two acre plot sits this three-bed country home (pictured above).

With original cut stone granite walls and timber beam features it is a timeless property with spectacular views of the surrounding countryside.

A natural haven for lots of local wildlife, it is the perfect place to raise a family or get away from city life.

Given the nature of its location privacy and security are assured as it is tucked away up a private laneway behind electric gates.

