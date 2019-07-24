Five Centra stores in Carlow recognised for excellence in areas of hygiene and food safety

There were celebrations all round for five Centra stores in Carlow as they were recently recognised for excellence in the fields of hygiene and food safety within their businesses at the 2019 Centra Food Quality Awards.

The setting for the awards ceremony was the gorgeous Great Southern Hotel, Killarney, and during the course of the event the Excellence Ireland Quality Association presented one Carlow Centra store with the coveted Q Mark Level 3 Emerald Award.

The purpose of this award is to congratulate and acknowledge the on-going dedication from stores to demonstrate exemplary standards of store cleanliness and hygiene.

The winning Carlow Centra store was chosen in recognition of its ongoing hard work and commitment in these areas and achieved a score of between 75 and 100% in this independent assessment.

The winning store displayed a comprehensive understanding of the importance of providing the best service for their customers, as well as ensuring that quality, hygiene and food safety are continually prioritised by their team of staff.

The Carlow winners of the Q Mark for Hygiene & Food Safety Level 3 Emerald Award, which signifies supreme performance was Hickson’s Centra, Potato Market.

Also celebrating on the night were a further four Carlow Centra stores, as they too were awarded for their commitment to health and safety within the Irish food sector, scoring between 60 and 74%.

These businesses were presented with the Q Mark for Hygiene & Food Safety Level 2 Sapphire Award, which also independently verifies and acknowledges that the highest standards of operational hygiene and food safety were in practice that year in all areas of the selected convenience store.

The four stores that proudly accepted this Q Mark Level 2 Sapphire Award were:

McSorley's Centra, Leighlinbridge

Zerafa’s Centra, Ballon

Hannon’s Centra, O'Brien Road

O' Shea’s Centra, Borris

A total of 444 Irish Centra stores received awards during the ceremony, with 301 receiving the Q Mark Level 2 Sapphire Award and 143 receiving the enviable Q Mark Level 3 Emerald Award, much to their owners and managers delight.