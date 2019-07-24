First meeting on Carlow Town's 'development over next 20 years' on this week

Carlow County Council has announced the first public consultation in the development of Carlow Town Regeneration Vision & Implementation Strategy (RVIS) which is supported under Government of Ireland – Project Ireland 2040.

The first meeting will be held in the Seven Oaks Hotel, Athy Road, Carlow on July 25 from 6.30pm to 9.30pm.

The Carlow Town Regeneration Vision & Implementation Strategy aims to develop a detailed plan for a ‘Shared Vision’ for Carlow Town’s physical development over the next 20 years including the development of key economic development opportunities; urban spaces and amenities for enhancement; and infrastructural capacity.

The workshop will be facilitated by the project team led by Avison Young who "is delighted to be appointed to work on this project with Carlow County Council and look forward to engaging with the people of County Carlow and key stakeholders to develop a vision and action plan that delivers for the future potential for Carlow Town".

Avison believe the first stage in this process is active engagement by all and they welcome you to come to this review which will set the foundations for the future of Carlow Town.

Speaking about the project, Kathleen Holohan, Chief Executive with Carlow County Council said: "We welcome Central Government support for this project which is designed to bring together a series of projects to funding stage which will help Carlow Town to deliver a number of key strategic goals over the coming years.

"The regeneration project includes the development of the Carlow Town Regeneration Vision & Implementation Strategy and also the development of key strategic projects which are currently being progressed."

Ms Holohan added: "We hope that the people of County Carlow will engage in this process and we welcome all views so that we can all develop a shared vision for the future of Carlow Town for all."