Two popular Carlow haunts nominated for awards in national Bar of the Year competition

Two popular Carlow haunts have been nominated for awards in the national Bar of the Year competiton for 2019.

The Dinn Rí has been nominated in the Outside Space of the Year category while The Foundry has been shortlisted in the Late Bar/Nightclub of the Year category.

Now in their 15th year, the Bar of the Year Awards celebrate all that is great about Irish pubs, clubs and bars and showcase the high standards of the Licensed Trade across the country.

From cocktail bar of the year sponsored by Luxardo to staff personality of the year sponsored by Paddy Irish Whiskey, the awards cover all aspects of the bar industry.

All of the outstanding winners will be revealed at a gala awards ceremony on Monday, August 19 in the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Dublin, hosted by Newstalk’s Tom Dunne.