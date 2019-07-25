National Ambulance Service officer thanks Tullow CFR for saving the life of a patient

A National Ambulance Service officer has thanked Tullow Comunity First Responders for their life-saving work on a patient recently.

The officer said: "I would just like to thank Tullow CFR for their help [on Wednesday] with a patient outcome ROSC (return of spontaneous circulation) and transported to hospital.

"Without you help and early CPR this wouldn’t be possible. A big thank you for you help and professionalism."