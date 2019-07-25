PICTURE: First panels of a 30km metal roadway being laid for the Ploughing in Carlow

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

CREDIT: National Ploughing Association

The first panels of a 30km metal roadway are being laid ahead of the Ploughing in Carlow this September. 

The 2019 National Ploughing Championships is being held in Ballintrane, Fenagh from September 17 to 19.