PICTURE: First panels of a 30km metal roadway being laid for the Ploughing in Carlow
It's getting close now!
The first panels of a 30km metal roadway are being laid ahead of the Ploughing in Carlow this September.
The 2019 National Ploughing Championships is being held in Ballintrane, Fenagh from September 17 to 19.
First panels of 30km of metal roadway as it's being laid for #Ploughing19 pic.twitter.com/yKVjmUK5wp— National Ploughing (@NPAIE) July 24, 2019
