Glove worn by much-loved Italian Saint Padre Pio returns to Askea Parish Centre this afternoon

The glove or mitten worn by the much-loved Italian Saint Padre Pio will make a return to Askea Parish Centre Carlow across from Askea Church on July 25 from 2pm to 5pm.

No appointments are needed.

The Italian friar, who was born in 1887, was famous for exhibiting stigmata, or bleeding wounds, from his hands and feet during his life.

He wore fingerless mittens to protect his wounded hands. These gloves are revered as relics by devotees of the saint and miracles have been attributed to them.

Padre Pio was made a saint by Pope John Paul in 2002.