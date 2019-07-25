RTÉ sports presenter shares photo of himself and Carlow's Turlough O'Brien from 1980

RTÉ sports presenter, Des Cahill, has shared a photo of himself and Carlow senior football manager, Turlough O'Brien, socialising all the way back in 1980.

Would you know them? 