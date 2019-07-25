RTÉ sports presenter shares photo of himself and Carlow's Turlough O'Brien from 1980
Would you know them?
CREDIT: Des Cahill
RTÉ sports presenter, Des Cahill, has shared a photo of himself and Carlow senior football manager, Turlough O'Brien, socialising all the way back in 1980.
1980 in #Carlow - with the lads from @Eireogcarlow - that’s Carlow Football Manager, Turlough O’Brien on one side of me, and on the other side is Darragh Ware, who is gutted that we had failed our boyband auditions. Happy Days. pic.twitter.com/VqwW9tvNUF— Des Cahill (@sportsdes) July 24, 2019
