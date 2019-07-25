PICTURE: Facade of grey wall in Tullow transformed through 'Grass Roots' initiative

The facade of a grey wall at the back of Tesco which faces on to the Tullow Town Park has been transformed through the inspiring "Grass Roots" initiative.

The project is a collaborative effort between six female artists from Tullow and Carlow artist Paul Byrne who was involved in the "Let's Talk" artwork in Carlow Town.

Working together the seven artists have designed and painted a mural on the wall.

Cllr Will Paton has told Carlow Live that the artwork "changes the whole place" and is the first thing people see when they enter the Town Park.

The mural is based on the leaves of trees found in the park.

The "Grass Roots Project" is funded by Carlow County Council via the Arts Acts Grants and by DTA Tullow Tidy Towns Committee.

Those involved in painting the beautiful mural include: Paul Byrne, Betty O'Leary, Liz Fegen, Ionela Nanca, Anne O'Neill, Kathleen Molloy, Patrica Timofei, Miruna Nanca and Tamrinn Fegen.

It is expected that the mural will be officially launched on August 6.