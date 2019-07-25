PROPERTY: Massive Carlow home boasting 25 year old gardens on sale for almost €400,000

A massive Carlow home boasting 25 year old gardens is on sale for almost €400,000.

This detached home commands a most glorious private site with perfect west facing rear aspect, original period estate front boundary wall and maturity that comes with 25 year old gardens.

Presenting a four-bedroom configuration over two floors, the residence benefits from an extended garage arrangement, further extending the accommodation allocation with the provision of a large games room, extensive utility area and shower room, perfectly proportioned to facilitate a granny flat or work area.

Located just off the R726 (Hacketstown Road) at Bennekerry cross, main roads are close at hand as are all town amenities, while Bennekerry National school is a mere 100m.

