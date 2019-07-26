Tidy Towns can play a crucial role in tackling climate change, says Carlow TD

Tidy Towns committees can play a crucial part in tackling climate breakdown and this needs to be properly recognised by Government, Carlow Fine Gael TD Pat Deering has said.

Deputy Pat Deering said: "Tidy Town Committees have been leading the way in Ireland in improving our environment for decades and are perfectly placed to raise awareness locally and take positive actions to address climate change.

"For years now, the hard-working volunteers of the Tidy Towns committees throughout Carlow have been at the forefront of protecting our local environments and this effort must be recognised."

He added: "The Government’s Climate Action Plan includes the Tidy Towns ‘Climate Action and Air Quality Award’ which will be awarded later this year.

"This is a clear acknowledgement of the importance of Tidy Town committees in the battle against climate change.

"The award, sponsored by the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment aims to recognise the positive contribution local communities are making in raising awareness and taking positive actions in addressing climate change and improving air quality.

"There will be four awards handed out at the annual Tidy Towns awards in September.

These are:

Two prizes of €2,250 will be awarded to two Tidy Towns Committees, one from a large town/urban centre and one from a village/small town

A runner-up's prize of €1,000 from either a large/small town

A youth award of €500 for under a team of U18s which has demonstrated the greatest contribution from either a large or small town

Deputy Deering added: "It is important to ensure there are adequate supports in place to resource and help local Tidy Town committees to continue their great work.

"One of the simplest things that can be done to help mitigate the effects of climate change is to promote biodiversity.

"Tidy Towns Committees should be supported to plant wildflowers, meadows and flora that will promote bees and insects.

"The Climate Action Plan recognises that a top down approach is necessary to effectively combat climate breakdown.

"This will involve each Government department doing their part, as well as industry and the agriculture sector doing their bit, but the value of local and community groups such as Tidy Towns Committees cannot be underestimated."