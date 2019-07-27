Carlow resident returned from work to find window smashed and house ransacked

Gardaí issue an appeal

Gardaí in Hacketstown are investigating a burglary of a house in Coolkenno, Tullow.

The homeowner returned from work to find a window at the rear of the house smashed and the house ransacked and some jewellery taken. 

The burglary took place on Wednesday, July 24 between 6.30am and 5.30pm.

People are being asked to contact Hacketstown with any information.