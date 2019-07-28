Carlow Gardaí investigating after copper wire taken from ESB depot at Kellistown

The theft is believed to have taken place anytime over the past month

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

Carlow Gardaí are investigating

Gardaí in Carlow received a report of a theft from the ESB depot at Kellistown.

Read also: National Ambulance Service officer thanks Tullow CFR for saving the life of a patient

The theft is believed to have taken place anytime over the past month.

The yard was entered by cutting through the fence and a quantity of copper wire was taken.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses that may have seen anything suspicious over the last few weeks.