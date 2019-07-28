Carlow Gardaí investigating after copper wire taken from ESB depot at Kellistown
The theft is believed to have taken place anytime over the past month
Carlow Gardaí are investigating
Gardaí in Carlow received a report of a theft from the ESB depot at Kellistown.
The theft is believed to have taken place anytime over the past month.
The yard was entered by cutting through the fence and a quantity of copper wire was taken.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses that may have seen anything suspicious over the last few weeks.
