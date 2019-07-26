Ballykealey House Hotel - a beautiful country house near Ballon in Carlow - has opened

Ballykealey House Hotel - a beautiful country house set in parkland and adjoining woodland near Ballon - opened at noon on Thursday.

In a post on Facebook, they said: "It's official, our doors are opening [on Thursday] from 12pm.

"Our opening hours this week will be as follows:

Thursday: 12:00pm - 11:30pm.

Friday: 12:00pm - 12:30am.

Saturday: 12:00pm - 12:30am.

Sunday: 12:30pm - 11:00pm.

"Come in, take a look around and sample our new Bar Menu. Give us a big thumbs up if you are happy to see us open.

"Let all your family and friends know that we are back on the map!

"We look forward to seeing you all very soon."