Gardaí seize ecstasy and cannabis worth €100,000 after vehicle was stopped in Carlow

A man and a woman were arrested on Thursday as Gardaí swooped in two separate operations to intercept drugs bound for Kilkenny.

In an operation by the Divisional Drugs Unit, a vehicle was stopped and brought to Carlow Garda Station for search.

Cannabis and ecstasy worth around €100,000 - believed to be destined for the Kilkenny market - was discovered and seized.

A man was arrested and charged appeared in court on Friday.

Around noon, in a separate operation the Divisional Drugs Unit operating in Kilkenny City stopped and searched a vehicle in the Beechlawns area.

Around €10,000 worth of cocaine was discovered and seized.

A woman was arrested and detained and appeared before Carlow District Court on Friday morning.