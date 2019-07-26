Carlow kitchens in Adare Manor will help feed celebrities and golfers for Ryder Cup

Carlow kitchens in Adare Manor will help to feed celebrities and the World's best golfers for the Ryder Cup in 2026.

Catering Innovation Agency Ireland - based in the Shamrock Business Park in Graiguecullen - has supplied ten kitchens to the hotel.

Founder Seamus Marnane said the Carlow based catering equipment supplier are "thrilled to hear that the Ryder cup is heading to Adare Manor".

He said the company "beat off competition from across Ireland and the UK to secure the contract for some ten kitchens at JP McManus's Adare Manor".

Employing some nine people the CIA was founded by former Royal Hotel manager Seamus in 2008 and it has built a remarkable reputation for design and quality.

"Many VIPs have sampled the quality food from the kitchens at Adare and the golfing VIPs are sure to be well taken care of," he added.

It was confirmed this week that Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort will be the host venue for the Ryder Cup in 2026.

The golf resort owned by Limerick financier JP McManus will host the event 20 years after K Club became the first Irish venue to host the biennial match between the top professional golfers of Europe and the USA.

More than 270,000 people attended last September's Ryder Cup contest at Le Golf National in Paris to see Europe defeat the US.