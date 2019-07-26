Gardaí investigating theft of trailer from Augha in Bagenalstown issue appeal

Gardaí are investigating a theft which occurred between 8pm on Thursday, July 25 and 8.30am on Friday, July 26 at a dwelling in a countryside area known as Augha, Bagenalstown, Carlow.

An Ifor Williams trailer was taken from the side of a house. It is a 12’ X 5’ trailer with sides, it had a smooth steel floor with extra floor frame supports for tractor transport.

The front had a wire mesh with a square hole cut into it. The lever for locking the jockey wheel was also repaired/modified.

If anyone saw anything suspicious in the area contact Bagenalstown Gardaí.