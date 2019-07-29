Two bedroom penthouse apartment available to rent in Carlow for €1,360 a month

A two bedroom penthouse apartment - with one bathroom - is available to rent in Carlow for €1,360 a month.

The property is at 33 The Tower, Castle Gate, Kennedy Street in Carlow Town.

This is a penthouse apartment situated on the top floor of The Tower at Castle Gate and is a completely circular apartment which offers modern living in a comfortable setting with distinctive features.

It is newly fitted out and has not been lived in before.

It consists of a large kitchen and living area with stunning views and with modern new kitchen and appliances.

There is a large open space private balcony with panomoric views of Carlow Castle, Church and Cathedral, town and country side.

This balcony is on the top floor and is exclusively private to the new tenants.

This apartment is available after August 1 of 2019.

No pets allowed.

To view the full ad, click here.