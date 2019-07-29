Community Policing Unit accompany Carlow's 22 resettled Syrian families on fun-filled day

Gardaí Darren Leahy and Frank Bergin of the Carlow Community Policing Unit were delighted to accompany Carlow's 22 resettled Syrian families on a fun-filled day to the Nore Valley Park and Kilkenny Castle over the weekend.

The outing was organised by the Carlow Volunteer Centre with their merry band of volunteers and the Syrian Resettlement Co-Ordinator at St Catherine's.

Gardaí said: "Everyone enjoyed the day with even the weather playing its part. Well done to everyone involved."