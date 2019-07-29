'Chance of a lifetime,' Charlie Curran looking for people to raise money for charity

Charlie Curran - organiser of the annual Charlie Curran Memorial Run in memory of his late father - is offering people the "chance of a lifetime".

He is looking for people who would commit to raising a minimum of €100 before January 14 of 2020 and these people will ensure that as much money as possible can be raised for his charity partners.

Charlie said: "As I work with Carlow man Nicky Kealy I’ve chosen Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind as a partner this year. I will also be making a donation to both Carlow Lawn Tennis Club and the 5th Carlow Town Scouts Group also.

"If anyone out there would like to sponsor or make a donation I’d love to hear from them.

"It’s a great opportunity for anyone who has a big challenge ahead of them this year to make it extra special by joining our team."

