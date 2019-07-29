PICTURE: Appeal for owners after Yorkie dog found in the water in Bagenalstown

An appeal has been issed for the owners of a Yorkie after the dog was found in the water in Bagenalstown.

Carlow Lost and Found Dogs have said: "A small male Yorkie was found in Bagenalstown. By the river. He was found in the water.

"He had a red collar on him. Finders are taking him to the vets to check for a microchip later this evening. He’s with them atm."