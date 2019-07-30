Carlow people warned about fake 'Movie Money' Euro notes before August Bank Holiday

They are impressive fakes

Members of the public and the business community have been warned to be on alert for fake bank notes.

These prop notes look very convincing but are labelled 'Movie Money' in small writing - but this is easy to miss.

Also written on the notes is: THIS IS NOT LEGAL. IT IS TO BE USED FOR MOTION PROPS.

The notes are used as props in the film industry. 

They're in varying denominations of €10 and €20.

Gardaí said: "Be on alert and check notes, especially with a busy bank holiday weekend approaching." 